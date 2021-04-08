Mexico Politician Carlos Mayorga Arrives at Campaign Rally in Gold Casket

Sometimes it’s all about how you enter a room. Carlos Mayorga, a political candidate in Mexico, made sure his entrance to a recent campaign rally was memorable and got folks talking.

First, a hearse staffed by people in full-body PPE arrived on the scene. Mayorga then emerged from a gold casket.

Mayorga is a member of a socially conservative Christian party called PES. He is a candidate in Chihuahua, which also includes Ciudad Juarez, one of the most violent districts in the country. The area is just across the U.S.-Mexico border from El Paso, Texas.

He said corruption and political indifference have contributed to high body counts in the region. And organized crime, narcotics traffickers and the coronavirus have all battered the region. His coffin and entrance were a nod to that loss.

As expected, many weren’t a fan of Mayorga’s stunt and felt it was insensitive to the human toll. However, Mayorga stood by his message and said that if he’s elected and doesn’t fulfill his promises, he should be buried alive.

The elections in Mexico are scheduled for June 6.

