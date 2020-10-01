TV Anchor Arrested on Assault Charges After Allegedly Hitting Man with Beer Bottle in Fight Over Politics: Cop

A South Carolina TV news anchor normally reporting on the news was “in” the news after she was arrested on assault charges for allegedly cracking a beer bottle over a man’s head during a heated political argument, police said.

Kamie Jo Roesler, 28, an anchorwoman at WIS-TV in Columbia, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the Sioux Falls police.

The alleged victim, a 32-year-old man, told the police he and Roesler had been arguing about politics leading up to the incident, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Roesler was with a group of friends at a private residence in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. when the altercation began, according to the Daily News. As the discussion grew more belligerent, Roesler allegedly grabbed a beer bottle and swung it at the man smashing him in the head, the New York Post reported.

The man who had cuts on his face, refused medical treatment from paramedics at the scene, and later went for treatment on his own, officials said.

Police spokesman, Sam Clemens said the man “looked like he was probably” going to need stitches, the Post reported. He also said that the victim and Roesler knew each other but were not in any type of relationship.

Roesler was released on a signature bond. When Inside Edition Digital reached out to the attorney their office declined to comment.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.

