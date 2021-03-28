Would You Wear a Nose Mask? New COVID-19 Protective Gear Developed by Scientists in Mexico | Inside Edition

Would You Wear a Nose Mask? New COVID-19 Protective Gear Developed by Scientists in Mexico

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 6:24 AM PDT, March 28, 2021

Johns Hopkins University researchers say the nose is a key pathway for coronavirus infection.

It’s a mask just for your nose!

The new COVID-19 protection tool was developed by scientists in Mexico. 

Johns Hopkins University researchers say the nose is a key pathway for coronavirus infection. Immunologist Gustavo Acosta, who created the nose protection, says his invention provides some protection for when people take off their full face masks to eat. 

Nose masks are not meant to replace a full face mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin.

Mexico has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 2.2 million cases and nearly 200,000 deaths. Similar to most corners of the globe, the pandemic has kept people from doing the things they’d like to do. 

The country’s famed Pyramid of the Sun archaeological site was closed for last week’s Spring Equinox. In a normal year, it’d be swarmed with visitors. 

This year, it was swarmed with hot air balloons to welcome the Spring, a time of new beginnings.

