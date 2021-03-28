Would You Wear a Nose Mask? New COVID-19 Protective Gear Developed by Scientists in Mexico
Johns Hopkins University researchers say the nose is a key pathway for coronavirus infection.
It’s a mask just for your nose!
The new COVID-19 protection tool was developed by scientists in Mexico.
Johns Hopkins University researchers say the nose is a key pathway for coronavirus infection. Immunologist Gustavo Acosta, who created the nose protection, says his invention provides some protection for when people take off their full face masks to eat.
Nose masks are not meant to replace a full face mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin.
Mexico has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 2.2 million cases and nearly 200,000 deaths. Similar to most corners of the globe, the pandemic has kept people from doing the things they’d like to do.
The country’s famed Pyramid of the Sun archaeological site was closed for last week’s Spring Equinox. In a normal year, it’d be swarmed with visitors.
This year, it was swarmed with hot air balloons to welcome the Spring, a time of new beginnings.
RELATED STORIES
Trending on Inside Edition
Dog Stops Traffic to Get Help for Owner Having a SeizureAnimals
Legendary Actor Michael Landon's Daughter Sends Out Plea for Help Locating Cherished SouvenirNews
19-Year-Old Maryland Man Charged in Alleged Murder of Former Classmate: CopsCrime
David Dobrik Controversy: How Insider's Kat Tenbarge Learned of Ex-Vlog Squad Member Accused of Sexual AssaultCrime
Son Fatally Stabs Mother During Zoom Call and Kills Uncle: PoliceCrime