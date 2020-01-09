Michael Bloomberg Takes Inside Edition Along on the Presidential Campaign Trail

News 1:48 PM PST, January 9, 2020 - Inside Edition Staff
Former mayor and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg shared with Inside Edition the goal of his long days spent campaigning.

“We should understand how big America is,” he said during a stop in Fairmont, Minnesota, noting he was “not here to look for votes … I’m here to learn about another part of the country.” 

