Michelle Obama Will Be Inducted Into Woman's Hall of Fame

Michelle Obama will be inducted into the Woman's Hall of Fame for her accomplishments as "one of the most iconic and influential women of the 21st century."

Obama is an author, advocate and lawyer, and served as the 44th First Lady of the United States and first Black woman to serve in that role, the NWHF said in a press release about the 2021 inductees.

During her eight years in the White House, she created the "Lets Move!" program aimed at ending childhood obesity, joining Forces an initiative co-led with Dr. Jill Biden to support military veterans, and "Let Girls Learn," which supports adolescent girls' education around the world.

In her time after serving in office, Obama has gone to to write a best selling memoir and premiered her own podcast called the Michelle Obama Podcast.

Other inductees iinto the Woman's Hall of Fame include Octavia Butler, renowned author Rebecca Halstead, and Joy Harjo, a poet musician, and playwright.

Also included is Indra Nooyi, a business executive and former CEO of PepsiCo, the late Emily Howland, an education activist.

Professional soccer player Mia Hamm and mathematician and gender equality pioneer Katherine Johnson will also be inducted.

The in-person ceremony will be held Oct. 2 in Seneca Falls, New York.

