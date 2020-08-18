Michelle Obama Wears Necklace Spelling ‘VOTE’ as She Delivers Powerful Message in DNC Speech

During the first night of the DNC, former first lady Michelle Obama sent a powerful notice with her headlining speech, but it was what was on her neck that helped send the message home.

Obama wore a necklace that read “VOTE.” The simple gold design had become all the rage online. The necklace was crafted by the Black-owned and Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Bychari. The necklace runs about $430.

The near 19-minute speech delivered by Obama was written with the help of a speechwriter and she “practiced it for weeks,” according to reports.

"Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she declared.

She urged people to vote, saying: "Four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter … and we’ve all been living with the consequences."

Obama made the remarks from her family’s home in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Some on social media and pundits were quick to point out that the former first lady did not say anything about Kamala Harris, but it was no snub as she had pre-recorded her speech before former vice president Joe Biden made his running mate announcement.

President Trump reacted to the speech Tuesday morning both on Twitter and during a press conference inside the White House, where he pardoned Susan B. Anthony.

"I thought her speech was very divisive, and frankly I wouldn't even be here if it weren't for Barack Obama, see we're standing in the White House, I wouldn't be here except for Barack Obama, because they did a bad job, Biden and Obama, and if I did a good job I wouldn't be here. I'd be building buildings somewhere and having a good time,” he said during the press conference.

Prior to the press conference, he took to his favorite social media platform to comment on Obama's speech.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement.....” he tweeted. “....My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!”

