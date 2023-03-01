Michigan Cops Drop Off DoorDash Order After Pregnant Delivery Driver Gets Into Accident

Icy roads led to a big scare for a pregnant DoorDash delivery driver who was involved in a car accident on her way to a customer.

Bryanna Fantozzi, 23, and her 2-year-old daughter who was in the back seat of the car, were thankfully OK after crashing, but Fantozzi, who is six months pregnant, was concerned that the food she needed to deliver wouldn’t make it to its intended destination. And so, when Michigan cops arrived on the scene, Fantozzi asked the officers if they could deliver the groceries and steak dinner to her customer.

“Yeah, sure, I’ll take it for you, what’s the address?” one cop asks. “I hope they give you a good review.”

“How much do we got in there?”

The answer? A lot!

Video shows as the tow truck waits as the groceries were transferred from Fantozzi’s car to a police cruiser, and while an officer tells dispatch, “They got a DoorDash that's gotta go so we're gonna take them for her.”

Body camera footage shows as he arrives at the DoorDash customer’s home outside Detroit.

Fantozzi had informed the woman that she had been in an accident. After handing over groceries, the officer tells the woman, “I don’t take responsibility if any of this is inaccurate.”

“Thank you so much,” the woman says.

“We have an obligation to protect and serve.”

