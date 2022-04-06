A Michigan man was arrested after a homeowner received an alert from her home surveillance system that captured a stranger stealing marijuana plants off her property, according to the authorities.

The man, identified as Kirk R. Gilders 56, was arrested on Saturday at his home in Mesick, according to police, more than six months after the theft, WPBN/WGTU News reported.

On Monday, Gilders was arraigned at 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of larceny between $1,000 and less than $20,000 and trespassing, according to WPBN/WGTU News. He was given a $1,000 bond, the news outlet reported.

The incident took place in September 2021 at a residence in Springvale Township, Michigan, the new outlet reported.

The female homeowner, whose name was not disclosed, contacted a Michigan State Police trooper about the ordeal. She told the authorities that when she reviewed the footage, she saw someone in a pickup truck pulling up to her home and removing the plants off her property, police said, clickondetroit.com reported.

The authorities said the woman made a record of the car’s registration plate and then located the man’s truck at a nearby repair facility, the news outlet said.

When police intervened they noticed that the truck had potting soil in the truck bed and on the bumper, according to clickondetroit.com.

An arrest warrant was authorized on March 8 once police identified Gilders as the owner of the truck, the news outlet reported.

Gilders is scheduled to appear in court on April 19 at 2 p.m., WPBN/WGTU News reported.

