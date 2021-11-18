California Cops Searching for Group of Friends Who Are Alleged Electronics Thefts
Police in Brea have described the alleged bandits as a “wannabe boy band” and say they removed multiple devices from Spectrum stores in Brea, Fullerton, and Ontario.
They look like a group of friends browsing electronics, but authorities in California say they’re an organized group of thieves.
According to reports, surveillance video from one of the stores shows them working together to remove cellphones from their security holders. And they allegedly got away with $4,000 in stolen merchandise.
Cops are hoping someone will recognize one or all of the people in the video or the vehicle they left in, described as a silver Toyota Sequoia.
Unfortunately, instead of swarms of adoring fans, their performances could land them in a lot of trouble.
