Michigan Man Wins $1M Lottery Twice After Mistakenly Buying Extra Ticket

A Michigan man meant to buy one lottery ticket, but instead accidentally bought two, and the mistake paid him an extra $1 million.

Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights had saved numbers on a lottery app and purchased a ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions drawing. He then realized he bought the two tickets with the same numbers.

“I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem told lottery officials.

It was just his luck, though, as those numbers were the winning ones and he won a million dollars — twice.

“I couldn’t believe it was real," Mazahem said. "It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million!”

He recently claimed his prize and hopes to buy a new house with his winnings.

