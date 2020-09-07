North Carolina College Student Wins $100,000 After Having a Dream to Buy a Lottery Ticket 

They say follow your dreams and that is exactly what one North Carolina woman did when she played the lottery for the first time and won the $100,000 jackpot last month after having a dream the night before.

Kaila Moore of Durham told North Carolina lottery officials that she had the dream on Aug. 29 and appeared pretty ecstatic.

“I literally had a dream that I bought a scratch-off. So, when I woke up I went and bought one," she explained. “I’ve never bought a lottery ticket ever in my entire life."

Moore said she went to the Food Lion in Durham, paid $20 for a scratch-off ticket for the $4 million ticket for the Gold Rush game, and once she took her ticket home to scratch it that is when she discovered she won. And, won big.

“I was with my mom,” said Moore. “She was more excited about it than me!”

Moore, a student at East Carolina University, said her goal is to go to medical school and plans on putting part of her winnings towards her education.

“Medical school is not cheap,” she told lottery officials. “I’m going to invest some of it in a mutual fund and the rest I’m just going to save.”

Last week, Moore claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She took home $70,756 after federal and state taxes were taken out. As excited as she was she said she had her physics class and studying to do before she celebrates.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education.

In August, the $4,000,000 Gold Rush game was launched. It has three top prizes of $4,000,000 and six $100,000. Those that remain are two $4,000,000 and three $100,000, said North Carolina education lottery officials.

Guess for Moore, dreams really do come true.

