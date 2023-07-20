A Michigan police officer saved an unresponsive 2-year-old who fell into a pool at a pool party.

Young Renley Bell was at the bottom of the pool and no one noticed until it was almost too late. When the officer arrived, Renley’s parents were performing CPR on the toddler.

Police bodycam footage showed the cop slapping Renley on the back as the boy’s father is seen falling to his knees.

The toddler then began to cry, a sign that he was alive. His father took him into his arms.

The young boy’s mother, Melanie, tells Inside Edition she believed she lost her son at that moment.

“There was that 30 seconds of him being unresponsive and me thinking I lost my two-and-a-half-year-old son, was the worst feeling I’ve ever had,” Melanie said.

Chuck, the boy’s father, says it was a relief to hear his son cry again.

“The first cry that he gave us was one of the most amazing sounds I think in either of our lives,” Chuck said.

There were around 15 friends and family at the pool party. Renley was found at the bottom of the pool just before it was too late. Experts say that happens more often than most people may think.

Drowning is the number one cause of death among children under the age of 4 in the United States.

“It’s probably one of the most common times we see something happen with drowning deaths is when there’s a lot of people around, believe it or not,” Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski tells Inside Edition.