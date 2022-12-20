A Michigan woman has been charged with allegedly cyberbullying her own teenage daughter and her daughter's boyfriend, using a fake identity to send harassing messages to the couple through text messages and social media, officials said.

Kendra Licari, 42, allegedly began harassing her daughter and the daughter’s then-boyfriend in early 2021 and continued for over a year while using different names and numbers, Local 12 reported.

The teenage daughter received harassing texts and social media messages up to 12 times a day for several months from several different numbers, which led the teen to believe the messages were coming from peers, according to Local 12.

"We had tens of thousands of text messages, whether they were messages that were just for her daughter or some of her daughter's friends. And the digital footprint was just insane," Isabella County prosecuting attorney David Barberi said, according to ABC News.

Licari was reportedly working at her daughters school as a basketball coach and reported the cyberbullying to officials herself, according to ABC News.

The Beal City Public School then went to local police with the reports for help with the investigation.

"When they informed us later in the spring that they were suspecting that it possibly was [Licari], it was a shock to all of us, I think everybody involved," said William Chilman, the superintendent of Beal City Public Schools, reported ABC News.

With the help of the FBI, investigators say they were able to track the IP addresses attached to the messages back to Licari and when confronted, she allegedly confessed to being behind the messages, police documents obtained by ABC News allege. Police have not said what a motive may have been.

Licari was charged with two counts of stalking a minor, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and obstruction of justice, according to court records.

Licari's attorney does not have comment at this time, she told Inside Edition Digital.

She was arraigned and was released on a $5,000 bond, The Morning Sun reported. She is due back in court later this month to reportedly determine whether or not there is sufficient information to proceed forward with a case.

Related Stories