Michigan Woman Missing for 7 Years Rescued After Cops Hear 'Screaming and Crying' Coming From Motel Room

LED sirens on top of police car
First Published: 12:24 PM PST, March 5, 2024

The woman, who has not been identified publicly, had been missing for seven years and has been reunited with her family after police located her in a Michigan motel, the Michigan State Police said Thursday.

The woman, who has not been identified publicly, had been missing for seven years and has since been reunited with her family after police located her at the Evergreen Motel in Inkster, the Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Michigan State Police recounted the rescue in a lengthy thread on X, formerly known as Twitter. Officials said investigators could hear a girl's screams and cries coming from one of the rooms at the motel. 

Troopers forced their way into the motel room, where they discovered the woman who had last been seen by loved ones in 2017. They transported her to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn where she was medically evaluated and interviewed by detectives, officials said. "She was reunited with family and was given other resources to help her recover," police said on X. 

Meanwhile, authorities said they returned to the motel room with a search warrant and seized “drugs, cell phones and a firearm.”

Cops said a suspect was later identified, but police have not publicly said who that person was.  

The Michigan State Police also suggested the possibility that the woman had been the victim of a human-trafficking operation and authorities said the investigation into that theory is ongoing.

“She was alone when we located her,” a Michigan State Police spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Nexstar Media Group. “We are currently looking into what occurred during the time she was reported missing.”

