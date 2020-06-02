Minneapolis Firefighter Combs Through Ashes of His Burnt Down Restaurant

Businesses across the United States are facing destruction in the wake of civil unrest. Among them is firefighter KB Balla, who is devastated as he is faced with the pile of rubble that was once his Minneapolis sports bar.

Balla's lifelong dream was to own his own business, and he poured his family's savings into launching the restaurant, called Scores. The grand opening was scheduled for spring, but pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he's left with nothing after it was vandalized, looted and set ablaze.

"When I got here it was just smoke everywhere, fire and it was just pretty bad," Balla said.



Balla's heart-wrenching story captivated the nation after it was featured on "CBS This Morning." Donations are pouring in and his GoFundMe has already raised nearly $1 million.

Several restaurants on another block have been reduced to rubble, including an Indian restaurant owned by father and daughter, Ruhel and Hafsa Islan. They were featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" in 2016.



"Right there, that's our kitchen, main kitchen," Ruhel told Inside Edition as he pointed to the piles of rubble. "This area is our main dining area."

The restaurant has been completely destroyed.

RELATED STORIES

George Floyd Died From 'Severe Pressure' to His Neck and Back Applied by Police Officers: Independent Autopsy

Police Violence Captured on Video at Weekend Protests Nationwide

George Floyd's Brother Condemns Violent Protests, Calls for Peace and Justice