Minnesota Deputy Saves Fellow Deputy Trapped in Squad Car Just Before It Explodes

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:39 AM PDT, October 7, 2021

The scary incident happened in Minnesota, where authorities say a Twin Cities deputy became trapped in his vehicle after being hit by a driver in a stolen vehicle.

It was a race to rescue a deputy from a burning squad car.

The incident happened in Minnesota, where authorities say a Twin Cities deputy became trapped in his vehicle after being hit by a driver in a stolen vehicle traveling at 100 miles per hour.

First responders raced to get the door open. And at first check of the deputy inside, they noticed he was badly hurt.

As rescuers tried to clear the airbag to examine the deputy’s physical condition, they realized they had to move quickly to get him out. 

The rescuers were able to pull him from the car and drag him to a safe distance before the flames took over.

The deputy was disoriented, and authorities say he suffered broken bones, but he’s alive thanks to fellow law enforcement officers.

