A Minnesota woman was arrested and charged with assault after she "floored it" and drove into her boyfriend as they were headed to couples counseling, police said.

Veronica Gast, 30, and her boyfriend had been arguing all morning and were driving to an appointment with their therapist when the boyfriend decided he'd had enough and wanted to go home, according to a criminal complaint filed in Otter Tail County.

The boyfriend, who has not been identified, said he told Gast the relationship was over, the complaint said. The woman stopped the car in traffic and ordered him to get out, which he did, the complaint alleges.

As he stepped in front of the car, headed toward a sidewalk, the couple locked eyes and Gast "floored it," the boyfriend told police, according to the complaint. The man bounced onto the hood, where his back smashed into the windshield and shattered it, the criminal complaint alleged.

He suffered an injured elbow, police said.

Gast told responding officers a different series of events, the complaint said.

She agreed the couple had been arguing that day, and continued to do so after they left for counseling, police said. She stopped to let him out and started to drive away when he walked into her car, she allegedly told investigators.

She wasn't paying attention because she was upset and wanted to leave, according to the complaint. After hitting her boyfriend, she was "in shock" and pulled over about a half-block away, the complaint said.

She said the windshied was shattered by her boyfriend punching it after she struck him, according to the complaint.

Gast was charged with two counts of domestic assault, two counts of assault and one charge of criminal vehicular operation, according to court records.

She was released last week on $10,000 bail, according to jail records.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to Gast's attorney. The woman's next scheduled court date is Aug. 28. According to court records, she has not entered a plea to the charges against her.