Minnesota Woman Running for County Commissioner Releases Tarantula to Drive Out Roommate

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:02 AM PDT, June 28, 2024

"I thought she needs to think that I'm crazy so that she gets out of the house, and I was like, 'I'm going to put on a good show,' and I sure did," Marissa Simonetti tells Inside Edition.

A Minnesota woman tried to drive out her roommate by releasing a tarantula.

Marissa Simonetti, 30, let the tarantula loose in what she says was a last-ditch attempt to get her to leave.

The roommate who Simonetti was trying to drive out called 911.

The 30-year-old says she was inspired by the spider attack scene in the movie "Home Alone."

Simonetti is a single mom of a 6-year-old son and is running for public office as a county commissioner in Edina.

"I'm sorry I did it. I'm sorry it escalated," Simonetti says. "I was scared and I had no one there for me and I didn't know what to do."

Simonetti has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

The roommate moved out but now Simonetti has a new problem — the tarantula is still somewhere in the house.

"I've been scared to go down in the basement," the mother says. "I'm scared of spiders."

