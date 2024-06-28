A Minnesota woman tried to drive out her roommate by releasing a tarantula.

Marissa Simonetti, 30, let the tarantula loose in what she says was a last-ditch attempt to get her to leave.

The roommate who Simonetti was trying to drive out called 911.

"I thought she needs to think that I'm crazy so that she gets out of the house, and I was like, 'I'm going to put on a good show,' and I sure did," Simonetti tells Inside Edition.

The 30-year-old says she was inspired by the spider attack scene in the movie "Home Alone."

Simonetti is a single mom of a 6-year-old son and is running for public office as a county commissioner in Edina.

"I'm sorry I did it. I'm sorry it escalated," Simonetti says. "I was scared and I had no one there for me and I didn't know what to do."

Simonetti has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

The roommate moved out but now Simonetti has a new problem — the tarantula is still somewhere in the house.

"I've been scared to go down in the basement," the mother says. "I'm scared of spiders."