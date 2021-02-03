'Miracle Mom,' Who Birthed Twins While in Coma in 1999, Dies of COVID-19

Nearly two decades ago, a woman from California was dubbed the "miracle mom" after giving birth to twins while in a coma. After surviving the traumatic medical experience, Maria Lydia Hernandez Lopez, who went on to be a mother of five, died from COVID-19 on Jan. 20 after an "intense fight" her family said, according to reports.

Lopez, who had just turned 47, was diagnosed with the virus earlier in the month.

After she experienced a brain hemorrhage while pregnant, Lopez still managed to birth her twin daughters in 1999, KABC reported.

"We were blessed and lucky enough to have her for an additional 22 years," the family wrote on a GoFundMe page that has raised over $5,000 to cover her medical expenses.

Medical experts who believed she suffered from irreversible damage, were in shock when she later woke up from her coma.

Sylvia Hernandez, her sister told the outlet that there has been "no medical explanation" for how she or the twins survived.

"Her absence is definitely being felt. So, I have my moments. But I know she's in a better place and I know we'll see her again," Sylvia told the outlet.

