Missing California 4-Year-Old Boy Derrick Burton's Skull Identified Through DNA 32 Years After He Vanished

Crime
Boy Skull
The skull of a boy who went missing 32 years ago has been identified through DNA testing.Getty/Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 8:23 AM PDT, June 27, 2023

A child's skull found 32 years ago has finally been identified as belonging to a 4-year-old boy who disappeared in California.

A child's skull found in 1991 in the California wilderness has been identified as belonging to a 4-year-old boy who went missing that same year.

Little Derrick Burton was 4 when he vanished in San Bernardino County and his mother reported him missing, according to the local sheriff's department.

In a different part of the sprawling county, a hunter looking for quail stumbled upon a small human skull and called authorities

After an extensive search, deputies found no other body parts, but did find a plastic bag that smelled of human remains and contained children's clothing, authorities said.

The case went cold and was never solved.

Late last year, investigators sent the skull to Othram Inc., a forensic genealogy company, for DNA testing. Those tests led to distant relatives in Houston, authorities said. The relatives provided genetic samples that led to the boy's mother, Patricia Clark, who had reported him missing after he disappeared while in the care of other family members.

"Clark was a 100% parental match to the human remains of the child Doe, now known to be Derrick Burton," said a statement released last week by the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine a cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's cold case team at 909-890-4904.

Related Stories

DNA Helps Identify John Doe Found Dead After Nearly 40 Years
DNA Could Help Crack Cold Case of Brutally Murdered Elderly Couple
JonBenét Ramsey's Father Calls for More DNA Testing
Cops Identify Man Whose Remains Were Found in Ohio 1987 With DNANews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Murder Charges Dismissed Against Mother and Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting of Man Who Hit Mom During Argument
Murder Charges Dismissed Against Mother and Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting of Man Who Hit Mom During Argument
1

Murder Charges Dismissed Against Mother and Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting of Man Who Hit Mom During Argument

Crime
Theft of Historical Marker Recognizing Lynching of 15-Year-Old Samuel Smith Reopens Old Wounds in Nashville
Theft of Historical Marker Recognizing Lynching of 15-Year-Old Samuel Smith Reopens Old Wounds in Nashville
2

Theft of Historical Marker Recognizing Lynching of 15-Year-Old Samuel Smith Reopens Old Wounds in Nashville

News
Mom Charged With Murder After Leaving Baby for 10 Days While She Vacationed Faces New Counts, Prosecutor Says
Mom Charged With Murder After Leaving Baby for 10 Days While She Vacationed Faces New Counts, Prosecutor Says
3

Mom Charged With Murder After Leaving Baby for 10 Days While She Vacationed Faces New Counts, Prosecutor Says

Crime
Thousands of Illegal Vaping Devices Flooding US Despite FDA Crackdown: Report
Thousands of Illegal Vaping Devices Flooding US Despite FDA Crackdown: Report
4

Thousands of Illegal Vaping Devices Flooding US Despite FDA Crackdown: Report

Health
Missing California 4-Year-Old Boy Derrick Burton's Skull Identified Through DNA 32 Years After He Vanished
Missing California 4-Year-Old Boy Derrick Burton's Skull Identified Through DNA 32 Years After He Vanished
5

Missing California 4-Year-Old Boy Derrick Burton's Skull Identified Through DNA 32 Years After He Vanished

Crime