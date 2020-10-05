Missing Elderly Couple Found Dead From Apparent Gunshot Wounds Near Colorado Springs Hiking Trail

An elderly couple in their seventies was found dead near a hiking trail in Colorado Springs during the early hours of Saturday morning after the two were believed to be on a hike, according to reports.

Investigators found the bodies of Lee and Stella Vigil, who both died of apparent gunshot wounds, around 12:30 a.m. near Monument Creek just off of Santa Fe Trail, The Colorado Gazette reported. The couple was declared missing on Friday evening around 8:30 p.m. by Colorado Springs Police, Fox21 reported.

Police found the couple's car parked at the trailhead near Monument Creek.

Authorities are urging that there are no suspects and "have identified all persons involved in the incident," Fox21 reported. The autopsy results are expected to be released on Tuesday, the Gazette reported.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded to the scene and are leading the investigation. El Paso County Search and Rescue assisted officers in the search.

