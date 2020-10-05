Former MLB Pitcher Charlie Haeger Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound off Grand Canyon Trail 

Former MLB player Charlie Haeger, 37, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Northern Arizona on Saturday, according to police who were searching for the athlete in connection to the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend the day before. Haeger was discovered around 4 p.m. Saturday on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Sgt. Ben Hoster of the Scottsdale Police Department said, according to CNN.

His car was found unoccupied near Flagstaff on Saturday morning.

The former athlete was sought by police after his ex-girlfriend was found dead in her home on Friday. Police discovered Danielle Breed, 34, in her home on Friday after her roommate heard multiple gunshots from Breed's bedroom, the release said. Breed's roommate allegedly saw Haeger leave the bedroom holding a handgun, police said.

"Haeger allegedly pointed the gun to the roommate who was able to escape through the back of the house. The roommate asked a neighbor to contact 911 for him," the release said.

Scottsdale police arrived at the home after a call for "sound of shots", CNN reported. A SWAT team eventually arrived and entered the home where they found Breed, the report said.

Fox News reported that Haeger was being sought by police and considered "armed and dangerous". Breed's mother told Fox News10 reporter Justin Lum that she "wanted to get a restraining order" against Haeger for "cyberstalking her." Breed owned the Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale.

Haeger was a knuckleball pitcher for the Chicago White Sox beginning in 2001. During his career, he also played for the Seattle Mariners, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN.

