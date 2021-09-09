A 23-year-old mom from Florida who was missing has been found dead in a canal in Indiantown, and cops say that a family friend been charged with her murder after he led them to her remains, People reported.

The victim, Perrin Damron, was last seen Friday evening around 6 p.m. with the father of her 2-year-old toddler, who came to her home to pick up their child, according to the TC Palm.

The following day a friend reported Damron missing after they were supposed to have plans together and she never texted or called her friend back, which was said to be peculiar for Damron, according to People. The friend called police around 10 p.m. Saturday to report Damron missing, according to Fox News.

On Sunday, Martin County Sheriff’s Office found Damron’s body in a canal in Indiantown.

“Her death is being treated as a homicide and an arrest has been made in the case. This investigation is still very active and information is still being processed,” authorities said on Facebook. “We would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming expression of support and prayers for the safe recovery of Ms. Damron, Unfortunately, this case did not end as we all had hoped.”

On Monday, Eric William Westergard, 45, of Jupiter, Florida, was charged with first degree murder-premeditated in connection to the death of Damron, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Westergard was captured on Damron’s Ring doorbell camera Friday night allegedly leaving with the victim shortly after her toddler’s father picked up their child, cops said.

Westergard is said to have been a family friend of Damron’s mom, Fox News reported.

"That friend who came here to the sheriff’s office became suspicious because, as she described it, Ms. Damron was extremely careful and a loving mother – and had not been in touch with the child since Friday," Snyder said.

Martin County Sheriff Williams Snyder told reporters Monday that Westergard "made incriminating statements" and "evidence was found at his house."

"Ultimately, the suspect led us to the overpass over the Okeechobee Waterway at 710 coming into Indiantown," Sheriff Snyder said. "Our detectives, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and our marine control assets, recovered Ms. Damron's body."

An autopsy is still pending.

No motive has been announced but the investigation has moved to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office where Westergard lives.

"This case obviously did not end like we wanted it to. We hoped from the beginning that we would find her," Sheriff Snyder said. "I’m always profoundly saddened when a person loses their life through violence … A mother’s gone and that child will never know his mother."

Westergard is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

Inside Edition Digital has confirmed that Westergard has been issued an unnamed public defender and his next court appearance is October 5. He has not entered a plea, according to The Palm Beach County Courts.

