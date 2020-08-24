Missing Fort Hood Soldier Elder Fernandes Reported Sexual Abuse Before Disappearing

Missing Fort Hood Sgt. Elder Fernandes had reported sexual abuse and was receiving treatment when he disappeared, officials said. Elder, 23, was last seen on Aug. 17 after his staff sergeant dropped him off at his home in Killeen, Texas, military authorities said.

"We can confirm there is an open investigation of abusive sexual contact involving Sgt. Fernandes," Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, a 1st Cavalry Division spokesman, said in a statement over the weekend.

"The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options," he said.

The soldier had recently been transferred to a different unit to protect him from reprisals as the investigation continued, officials said.

Fernandes had been hospitalized for several days before he went missing, said his mother, Ailiana Fernandes. She said it was unclear why he was in the hospital. His mother and his aunt arrived in Texas last week from Massachusetts to help search for Fernandes.

Fernandes is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade at the central Texas Army installation. He was last seen wearing black Army physical training shorts, a T-shirt and red athletic shoes, according to Killeen police.

Military authorities said they do not suspect foul play in the sergeant's disappearance. His family has been meeting daily with post officials since they arrived. Finding him is "the top priority of the 1st Cavalry Division," officials said.

His superiors had reached out to the family before his disappearance, authorities said.

"His immediate leadership initiated communication with the family before his current disappearance and has met with them daily since their arrival," Fort Hood said in a statement Sunday

"We met again with them in person today. We intend to share much information with them as possible. Along with the Family, we want information that will lead to Sgt. Fernandes’ return to the people who care about him."

His case is not related to other disappearances from the massive installation, officials said. Spc. Vanessa Guillen went missing in April. Her dismembered and burned remains were found two months later after her family and many others accused base officials of covering up her disappearance.

The base is currently under review by an independent agency for its high number of sexual harassment, abuse and criminal cases, according to Army officials.

RELATED STORIES

Another Fort Hood Soldier Missing: Sgt. Elder Fernandes Was Last Seen on Monday

2 Arrested in Connection With Killing of Fort Hood Soldier Brandon Rosecrans

2 Fort Hood Soldiers Among 9 Men Arrested in Teen Prostitution Sting: Police