Another Fort Hood Soldier Missing: Sgt. Elder Fernandes Was Last Seen on Monday

Another soldier at the troubled Fort Hood military base in Texas has gone missing, authorities said.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, was last seen by his staff sergeant, who dropped him off at his Killeen residence, his family told police.

The soldier, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, is assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, according to the military.

We are seeking your help in locating Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

We are seeking your help in locating Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Please contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170 or US Army CID at 254-287-2722, if you have any information on his whereabouts.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating the soldier.

He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights 133 pounds, according to a police news release. He was last seen wearing black Army shorts and T-shirt and red athletic shoes.

Fernandes is from Brockton, Massachusetts.

"His car was found with all his belongings," state representative Liz Miranda wrote on Twitter. "His mother just flew to Texas to try to find her son. He recently signed a new lease and never picked up the keys to his apartment. We are very concerned about his well being."

A number of soldiers have recently gone missing from the installation, which is the third-largest Army base in the country.

In the most disturbing case, Spc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death by a fellow soldier inside a Fort Hood armory and dismembered, authorities said. Her burned remains were found in July, two months after she disappeared from the base.

A fellow soldier suspected in her death shot himself to death as police approached him for questioning.

Last summer, Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales disappeared days before he was set to be discharged from the Army. His skeletal remains were finally discovered in June in Killeen. His death has been ruled a homicide.

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has ordered an investigation of the "climate and command" at Fort Hood, which has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, he said.

