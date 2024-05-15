The boyfriend of a North Carolina teenager who went missing last week allegedly told police that he disposed of her body after she died, leading authorities to discover the 17-year-old’s remains, officials said.

Authorities said the remains of 17-year-old Baylee Carver, who was reported missing Friday, were found around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday in Cabarrus County. Cabarrus County is the adjacent county of Stanly County where Carver was last seen. Both counties are not far from the city of Charlotte.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Baylee Carver. As they mourn their loss, our hearts are with them during this difficult time," Albemarle Police Chief Jason Bollhorst said at a press conference Tuesday. "The Albemarle Police Department is grateful for all of the assistance and resources provided throughout the course of this search. The investigation is still ongoing."

Carver's remains were found after her boyfriend, Joshua Biles, 20, allegedly told officers that she was dead and that he disposed of her body using a red Honda Civic, police said. He called 911 early Friday and allegedly made the confession, officials said.

"At the scene, Joshua Biles reported that his girlfriend Baylee Carver was deceased and that he had disposed of the body using a red Honda Civic," Bollhorst told the press. "The vehicle was at the home. The Albemarle Police Department immediately secured the scene, including the vehicle, and requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation process all parts of the crime scene.

"[Biles] spent some time with SBI investigators as well as our detectives," Bollhorst said. "There is some information that’s included in the investigation that provided us with detailed areas to search."

Biles has not said he killed Carver, WCNC reported. Investigators found evidence at the home that suggested Carver had "obvious wounds to the body indicating an unnatural death,” Bollhort told reporters. An autopsy will be conducted, Bollhort added.

Biles has been charged with felony obstruction and concealment of death. He appeared in court Monday and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Biles has not obtained an attorney at this time, the Stanly County District Attorney’s Office said.

Bollhorst asked that people in the areas of Gold Hill, Cold Water, Mt. Pleasant, Albemarle, Richfield and Misenheimer review their surveillance cameras from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday to see if they captured activity connected to the case. He specifically asked that people look for any footage of the 1999 two-door red Honda Civic Biles allegedly used to dispose of Carver's body. The car has black wheels and its North Carolina tag number is RHC 1776.

Bollhorst also urged the public to not become involved in searching for any additional evidence and said that the investigation is ongoing. The Albemarle Police did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

The discovery of Carver's remains provided some solace for her family, who had been waiting for news ever since she went missing, her grandfather, Bennie Carver, told WRAL.

"It's hard but I'm glad its over with," Bennie Carver said. "The hunt and everything, we were just hoping and prayed justice be done."