Missing Teen Adriana Davidson’s Family Learned of Her Death While Doing Interview With Local News

Anthony Lopez, the brother of missing 15-year-old Adriana Davidson, shared in a tearful update that he and the family had learned she was found dead while they were doing an interview with a local news station.

“We were just giving an interview with Fox 2 news, and we got a call to get to my dad’s apartment right away. The two detectives were there and they had let us know that Adriana was found and she has passed on,” Lopez said from his car before breaking out into tearful sobs. “My little sister is dead.”

Lopez later vowed on social media to dedicate his life to his sister, who he referred to endearingly as his "[prized] possession."

The sophomore at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was last seen Friday, Jan. 27, her loved ones said on social media.

Security footage showed Adriana getting on a bus that arrived at her school around noon that day, but the cameras reportedly stopped working just before it showed her getting off, Lopez said in an update on the family’s GoFundMe page. Her dad, John Davidson, said on Facebook that the school’s parking lot cameras don’t reach far enough to catch her on security footage.

Coincidentally, Adriana had sent her last text message to her friend just two minutes before the security cameras stopped working, Lopez said. Her friend had texted her asking if she was doing all right, and Adriana’s final text to the friend read, “no,” her brother said.

Shortly after she was last seen, her phone was reportedly found on the tennis court and was returned to her friend, according to her dad.

The family spent the weekend organizing search parties for Adriana, and she was officially reported missing shortly after midnight on Sunday, when she still didn’t come home, authorities said.

Her body was found at the Pioneer High School Monday around 1:00 p.m. under the bleachers near the school’s football field by a K-9 unit, authorities said.

"We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Adriana. Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to Adriana’s family, friends and the Pioneer community," the Ann Arbor Public Schools said in a statement.

Authorities believe Adriana was alone at the time of her death.

An autopsy for Adriana was completed Tuesday, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department, but the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office did not respond to Inside Edition Digital’s request for a copy.

Authorities said more information will be released in the coming days, but they believe there are no signs of foul play and there is currently no threat to the community.

