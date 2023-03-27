Missing Indiana teen Scottie Morris has been found safe after running away when his parents forced him to wear a shirt that branded him a "liar" and a "cheat," authorities said.

The 14-year-old boy had left home March 16 at about 8:30 p.m. after his parents photographed him in a white T-shirt that was covered in handwritten messages including "I'm a liar" and "cheat" and other demeaning statements, police said.

Morris was found Friday night, just around the corner from his home, wearing the same clothes as when he disappeared — the shaming shirt, a pair of shorts and sneakers, according to local media reports.

"We have THE BEST update to give. Scottie has been located and found safe! Medics are checking him out right now and we will be conducting interviews," the Eaton Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 10:58 p.m. Friday.

Eaton Police Department

In an update, police said the boy was healthy and safe. "The Department of Child Services is assisting Scottie. The family is continuing to cooperate with every aspect of the investigation," Police Chief Jay Turner wrote.

Last week, the chief described the T-shirt as a form of punishment administered by the boy's parents. "The shirt, it was kind of unorthodox. It was disturbing. And we’re looking into that," Turner said.

The department initially posted a photo of Morris wearing the T-shirt. The boy looked distraught and on the verge of tears. The image was removed after a backlash of criticism from viewers on social media.

Authorities declared the teen was in "extreme danger" because of low overnight temperatures. Searchers used helicopters, bloodhounds and infra-red imaging while trying to find him.

Eaton Police Department

The case also blew up online, with hundreds of posts criticizing the boy's parents and conspiracy theories about what had happened to him.

His mother, Felicia, pleaded last week in a local TV interview for her son to return.

"Scott, I love you and I want you to come home. I know you are mad and confused and I'm afraid you're scared with all of this. Everyone is looking out for you, we're not trying to scare you. You're not in trouble," she said on camera.

A Facebook page established by the boy's aunt was deactivated after he was found. The woman cited disparaging comments about the family as the reason for shutting it down.

"Thank you to everyone that has showed support and positive vibes for my family," wrote Melissa Morris May. "This group will be taken down because of the trolls and evil people that just can't shut their big mouths, again to the people that supported our family a huge thanks. To the trolls and haters kiss my a**and crawl back in your holes," the aunt said online.

Police released no details about the boy's current location, or where he had been after running away.

