Indiana authorities and the local community are continuing to search for a missing boy who disappeared on Thursday and is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Scottie Morris, 14, has been missing since Thursday after he was last seen in Eaton, Indiana, according to Eaton Indiana Police.

A silver alert was issued for the teen on Friday and said Morris is “believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

Several different agencies and community members have been assisting with the search for Morris since the start, police said.

“We currently have over 100 volunteers out searching for Scotty Morris, which is so amazing and we are very grateful! DNR has two boats in the river, EPD has 2 infrared drones up, and Grant County is sending 2 bloodhound teams,” said police.

A picture first posted by police that showed the boy wearing a T-shirt that had words written on it alluding to him being a liar and cheater, but police have since cropped the image to cover the words, according to Star Press.

Police have performed polygraph tests on Morris’ parents and said they are “looking elsewhere” for suspects in his disappearance, the Star Press reported.

As of Monday, the search for the 14-year-old continues and Morris’ mother spoke out in hopes of it reaching her son.

“Scott, I love you and I want you to come home. And I know that you’re mad and confused,” his mother told WTHR-TV. “I need to know that you’re safe, please just call 911, just tell anyone.”

“Scottie, if you’re seeing this, please reach out to our department! We are here to help you anyway we can,” said police.

Related Stories