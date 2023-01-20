The body of a missing Texas woman was found buried near the home of the man she was reportedly dating.

Police confirmed that the body found on Jan. 18 was that of Kayla Kelley, 33, according to a release from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly was reported missing by her friends on Jan. 11 after they had not seen or heard from her in several days, according to authorities. Her vehicle was later found burned in a remote area, said police.

The medical examiner has listed Kelley’s manner and cause of death as pending, as the autopsy report is not yet completed.

The investigation into her disappearance uncovered Ocastor Ferguson, 32, as a person of interest, said police. He has been in custody since Jan. 14 on kidnapping charges in Kelley’s case and is currently being held on arson charges involving Kelley’s vehicle, according to police.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ferguson told investigators that he met Kelley online while using a fake name and they started dating over the summer, the Associated Press reported.

Kelley found out about the fake name and that Ferguson had a wife, and allegedly threatened to tell his wife about his affair if he didn’t answer her, according to the Associated Press.

According to the affidavit, a vehicle that Ferguson’s wife reported stolen was found near Kelley’s home with gloves, duct tape, and a blanket inside, reported the Associated Press.

The sheriff is working with the district attorney on the case to determine if other charges can be brought against Ferguson, police said.

“While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I’m grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner stated.

Related Stories