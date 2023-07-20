A bride boarded a plane for her honeymoon and sobbed the whole way because she accidentally left her passport at home, and she needed it to board her Caribbean cruise, which is when some flight attendants saved the day.

Newlyweds Lawryn and Joe Fellwock recently tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding but when they got ready to board a Delta flight from Detroit to Puerto Rico, Lawryn realized she forgot her passport.

“I had a full cold sweat moment where I realized I left it in my closet at home. And I turned to Joe and said, 'I don’t have my passport, what do I do?' He needed a moment,” she told Inside Edition.



There was no time to go back home and they had to board the ship before it departed Puerto Rico and a passport was mandatory.

“I was about to give up. I said, ‘you know what, let's see what our flight attendant can do,’” Joe recalls.

Dusty, the flight attendant, sprang into action and his mission was to save their honeymoon.

It was like a military operation, with the groom's sister going to Lawryn’s closet and finding the passport. Then she handed it off to Dusty, who flew with it from Detroit to Atlanta. From there, Dusty passed the passport off to another flight attendant, who carried the passport from Atlanta to San Juan, where he left it at the Delta check-in desk.

“I picked it up at the desk and I said, ‘I know this might sound strange, but I think my passport was dropped off here and their faces just lit up and they were so excited like, 'you're the passport girl,’” Lawryn recalled.

With passport in hand the couple enjoyed their honeymoon of a lifetime and warn others not to forget their passport.

The couple says Dusty that hero flight attendant is now part of the family.