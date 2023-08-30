Mississippi Gator Hunters Capture Record-Setting 14-Foot-Long, 800-Pound Reptile in Yazoo River

Animals
4 men holding up 14-foot-long alligator
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:14 AM PDT, August 30, 2023

“It looked to me like he had just eaten a deer or something,” gator hunter Will Thomas tells Inside Edition.

Mississippi alligator hunters captured a 14-foot-long gator out of the Yazoo River.

Gator hunter Will Thomas was on a boat in the Yazoo when the over 800-pound reptile was discovered.

“It looked to me like he had just eaten a deer or something,” Thomas tells Inside Edition. “He was just huge.”

The record-setting alligator ended up in a gator graveyard.

It’s gator hunting season in Mississippi.

Mississippi first made alligator-hunting a sport open to the public in 2005 to cut down the gator population.

Related Stories

Wild Monkey Sightings in Florida Prompt Warning From Authorities
Diver Befriends 15-Foot Tiger Shark
Couple Whose Dog Ate Passport Before Italian Wedding Learns Their Fate
Texas Police Officer Captures Massive Illegal Snake From Parking LotAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction
1

Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction

Human Interest
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Faculty Member Fatally Shot on Campus Allegedly by Ph.D Student
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Faculty Member Fatally Shot on Campus Allegedly by Ph.D Student
2

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Faculty Member Fatally Shot on Campus Allegedly by Ph.D Student

News
Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Former Classmate Killed Near His Family Property
Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Former Classmate Killed Near His Family Property
3

Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Former Classmate Killed Near His Family Property

Crime
Community in Connecticut Votes on Name for Fire Department’s Rescue Dog
Community in Connecticut Votes on Name for Fire Department’s Rescue Dog
4

Community in Connecticut Votes on Name for Fire Department’s Rescue Dog

Animals
Alabama Teen Gave Birth in Bedroom Then Disposed of Her Healthy Newborn in a Trash Compactor, Police Say
Alabama Teen Gave Birth in Bedroom Then Disposed of Her Healthy Newborn in a Trash Compactor, Police Say
5

Alabama Teen Gave Birth in Bedroom Then Disposed of Her Healthy Newborn in a Trash Compactor, Police Say

Crime
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
6

Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint

Crime