Mississippi Gator Hunters Capture Record-Setting 14-Foot-Long, 800-Pound Reptile in Yazoo River
“It looked to me like he had just eaten a deer or something,” gator hunter Will Thomas tells Inside Edition.
Mississippi alligator hunters captured a 14-foot-long gator out of the Yazoo River.
Gator hunter Will Thomas was on a boat in the Yazoo when the over 800-pound reptile was discovered.
“It looked to me like he had just eaten a deer or something,” Thomas tells Inside Edition. “He was just huge.”
The record-setting alligator ended up in a gator graveyard.
It’s gator hunting season in Mississippi.
Mississippi first made alligator-hunting a sport open to the public in 2005 to cut down the gator population.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September AuctionHuman Interest
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Faculty Member Fatally Shot on Campus Allegedly by Ph.D StudentNews
Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Former Classmate Killed Near His Family PropertyCrime
Community in Connecticut Votes on Name for Fire Department’s Rescue DogAnimals
Alabama Teen Gave Birth in Bedroom Then Disposed of Her Healthy Newborn in a Trash Compactor, Police SayCrime
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': ComplaintCrime