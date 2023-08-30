Mississippi alligator hunters captured a 14-foot-long gator out of the Yazoo River.

Gator hunter Will Thomas was on a boat in the Yazoo when the over 800-pound reptile was discovered.

“It looked to me like he had just eaten a deer or something,” Thomas tells Inside Edition. “He was just huge.”

The record-setting alligator ended up in a gator graveyard.

It’s gator hunting season in Mississippi.

Mississippi first made alligator-hunting a sport open to the public in 2005 to cut down the gator population.