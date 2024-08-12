Mississippi Man Dies in Freak Accident After Touching Live Wire, Authorities Say

Electrocuted in Freak Accident
Jayton Stahlhut.Facebook
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 8:20 AM PDT, August 12, 2024

Twenty-year-old in Mississippi electrocuted in freak work accident, authorities said.

A 20-year-old Mississippi man died after he accidentally grabbed a live wire in a freak workplace accident, authorities said.

Jayton Stahlhut was inspecting power poles along a stretch of Ray Street last week when he was electrocuted, according to the Prentiss Police Department.

His body was identified by Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson.

A co-worker performed CPR on Stahlhut at the work site, but the young man was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

He was described as an avid outsdoorsman, who enjoyed playing video games. He was "a loving person who will be deeply missed by all that loved him," according to an online obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Erin,"the love of his life," whom he'd married just 14 months ago, his obituary said. He is also survived by his parents, brothers and sisters.

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

Crime