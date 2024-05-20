A man working as a vendor for UPS died Thursday after reportedly falling into a trash compactor at a UPS facility in Dallas.

According to published reports, the man has been identified as Juan Chavez, 68.

Officials were dispatched in response to a 911 call reporting an “industrial accident” shortly before 11 a.m. on May 16, Dallas Fire-Rescue tells Inside Edition.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team was dispatched to extricate Chavez, whose condition was unknown at the time.

It was later confirmed that Chavez was deceased.

Dallas police tells Inside Edition that the incident will be investigated as an accidental death.

In a statement about the incident, UPS says, “We were saddened to hear of the accident involving a vendor for UPS on May 16 in Dallas. We’re working with authorities to investigate and defer additional questions to the responding authorities."