A driver of a tractor-trailer dangling over a bridge is speaking out about her harrowing experience.

Sidney Thomas spent 40 minutes hanging off a bridge while waiting to be rescued. The incident played out on national television two months ago.

The nation rejoiced at her rescue as a firefighter pulled her out of the truck.

“I felt myself veering off to the left and then I saw myself going over the railing and I was like, ‘Well this is it,’” Thomas said in an exclusive interview with WHAS-TV in Louisville. “I really thought that I was about to die.”

Her interview comes as authorities released video of what she experienced from a camera inside her vehicle. It happened when she tried to avoid an out-of-control pickup truck coming towards her.

“I had my hand on the steering wheel, gripped on it, I had my foot on the break too and I sat like that for a long time,” Thomas said.

Thomas ended up looking straight down into the Ohio River.

Thomas returned to the scene of the accident. She said she is going back to work in two weeks.

“Sometimes I pray and I don’t think God is listening,” Thomas said. “But he was that day.”

The driver of the pickup that caused the accident has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and driving with a suspended license.