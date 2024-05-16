The man who was allegedly operating the boat that killed 15-year-old ballerina Ella Adler says he had no idea anything had happened.

Carlos Guillermo Alonso, who is known as Bill, has spoken out about the incident.

“He had no idea that an accident had occurred, much less that he might have been involved. If Bill hit anything, let alone a person, he absolutely would have stopped, but he had no knowledge of the accident until law enforcement came knocking at his door,” Alonso’s attorney says.

Adler was killed while skiing on Mother’s Day weekend.

Investigators found the boat belonging to Alonso, a 78-year-old millionaire businessman, after a three-day search docked outside of his luxury waterfront home in Coral Gables.

He was operating the high-tech vessel, capable of going 63 miles per hour, alone on Biscayne Bay in Florida.

“He does not drink and he was not drinking on that Saturday. He's a good man and he was absolutely devastated to learn that he may have been involved in this absolute tragedy,” Alonso’s attorney says.

Alonso has not been charged and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.