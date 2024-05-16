Florida Boater Who Allegedly Hit Teen Ella Adler, Leading to Her Death, Says He Had 'No Idea' About Accident

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:03 PM PDT, May 16, 2024

“He had no idea that an accident had occurred, much less that he might have been involved,” Carlos Guillermo Alonso’s attorney said.

The man who was allegedly operating the boat that killed 15-year-old ballerina Ella Adler says he had no idea anything had happened.

Carlos Guillermo Alonso, who is known as Bill, has spoken out about the incident.

“He had no idea that an accident had occurred, much less that he might have been involved. If Bill hit anything, let alone a person, he absolutely would have stopped, but he had no knowledge of the accident until law enforcement came knocking at his door,” Alonso’s attorney says.

Adler was killed while skiing on Mother’s Day weekend.

Investigators found the boat belonging to Alonso, a 78-year-old millionaire businessman, after a three-day search docked outside of his luxury waterfront home in Coral Gables.

He was operating the high-tech vessel, capable of going 63 miles per hour, alone on Biscayne Bay in Florida.

“He does not drink and he was not drinking on that Saturday. He's a good man and he was absolutely devastated to learn that he may have been involved in this absolute tragedy,” Alonso’s attorney says.

Alonso has not been charged and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Related Stories

Dad Accused of Killing Son Coached His Mom on Her Testimony: Lawyers
Murder Suspect Charged After Becoming Destructive in Jail: Report
Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist Goes Missing
Police Body Camera Captures Moment Before Fire Ants Attack Handcuffed Texas MomCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime