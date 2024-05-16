Arkansas Murder Suspect Lands New Charges After Overturning Table, Throwing Chair in Jail: Report

Ryan James Lindsey, 31, is facing the death penalty for the murder of the 2020 murder of 35-year-old Cody Stradford, has picked up new charges for throwing a rage-fueled-tantrum in the Baxter County Detention Center late last month, according to KTLO.

A murder suspect who is currently awaiting trial in an Arkansas jail has picked up new charges after becoming destructive during a virtual meeting with his lawyer, according to a report.

Ryan James Lindsey, 31, who faces the possibility of the death penalty if he is found guilty of the 2020 murder of 35-year-old Cody Stradford, allegedly became angry during an online meeting with his attorney and overturned a table in the Baxter County Detention Center's multi-purpose room on April 26, KTLO reported, citing the probable cause affidavit in the case. 

After he flipped the table, papers went flying and a laptop crashed to the floor, the affidavit reportedly says. Lindsey, who was shackled and wearing hand restraints because he is considered a threat to jail staff, also allegedly yelled and paced in the room and at one point threw a metal folding chair at a window, causing the security glass to crack, KTLO reported. 

Lindsey tried explaining what happened during a virtual court appearance Monday, but was stopped by lawyers who reminded him that anything he said could be used against him, according to KTLO.

Lindsey is due back in court next month, online court records show. It is unclear if he has entered a plea.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Baxter County Court Clerk for comment and has not heard back.

Lindsey is currently awaiting his October trial for the murder of Stradford. Lindsey is one of four defendants in the murder case.

Cops say Stradford was allegedly lured to a house in Baxter County and when he entered what was described as a walk-out basement, Lindsey and another defendant began beating him, according to an affidavit obtained by KTLO. Stradford’s body was later found in a burned-out vehicle, cops said.

Lindsey’s bond is set at $1 million in that case.

Lindsey is labeled a "repeat offender" by the Baxter Counter Detention Center, having previously been found guilty of three felonies and a record dating back to 2011, when he was a teenager. 

 

