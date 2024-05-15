Angie Harmon Emotionally Discusses Her Dog Being Shot by Delivery Driver, Now Is Suing Instacart

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 4:41 PM PDT, May 15, 2024

"It's so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," she told "Good Morning America."

Actress Angie Harmon relived the day her beloved dog was shot and killed by an Instacart driver.  

"It's so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," Harmon said in a tearful interview with “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

The “Law & Order” star said she was in her North Carolina home with her two daughters when the shooting happened on March 30. She told “GMA” that she found her beagle mix, Oliver, mortally wounded by a driver who apparently worked for the grocery delivery company Instacart.

The driver told police that the dog tried to bite him.

“The dog went off. So, I just tried to hurry up and run on the porch ...and the dog's trying to bite me. So, what am I supposed to do? One of them left. I shot one of them,” the driver told police. No charges were brought.

Harmon is now suing Instacart. She is also making a disturbing claim that the man who delivered her groceries and shot her dog was not the personal shopper she thought she had been dealing with on her Instacart account.

Harmon said that before the groceries were delivered; she thought the shopper she had been texting with was a middle-aged woman named Merle.

"Merle's Instacart profile picture was of an older woman,” Harmon's lawsuit says.

Instead, the order was delivered by "a tall and intimidating younger man."

“It looked like we were talking to a middle aged, slightly older woman named merle who was talking to me and talking about my order. and that's not who showed up at my house,” she told “Good Morning America.”

Along with Instacart, Harmon is suing the man who delivered her order. Instacart says it does not comment on pending litigation but that man's account has been permanently deactivated from their platform.

