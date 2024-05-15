Georgia Mom Mauled to Death by 13 Dogs In Front of Her Children, Son Critical After Saving Sister

News
Courtney Williams Cox
A group of dogs mauled Courtney Willims Cox (above) and her son Kayden, who suffered deep lacerations (inset) all over his body.Facebook
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 8:40 AM PDT, May 15, 2024

Courtney Williams Cox's son Kayden also suffered severe injuries including deep lacerations all over his body after pushing his sister out of harm's way, according to the children's aunt.

A Georgia woman was killed and her son is critically injured after they were attacked by a pack of 13 dogs, officials said.

Authorities identified the deceased as Courtney Williams Cox, 35, who had been getting ready to celebrate Mother's Day weekend with her family.

In a statement, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that deputies received a report of a dog attack just before 5 p.m. on May 9 at a home in Quitman, which is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee on the state's border with Florida

Once at the property, officers "encountered several aggressive dogs" before eventually discovering Cox's lifeless body in the yard, the agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Cox's son Kayden suffered severe injuries all over his body after pushing his sister Sisi out of harm's way, according to the children's aunt, Crystal Cox. In a Facebook post, Crystal said that a mystery man saved the lives of the children after one of the boys, Nathan, ran to get help.

"The individual Nathan flagged down not only managed to physically fight off the dogs but then took the children in his truck to receive treatment at a nearby hospital," Crystal said. In her Facebook post, Crystal also shared the horrific injuries Kayden suffered in the attack, with large scratches visible across his arms and legs.

Crystal said that Kayden is now back at home recovering with his father and siblings after being "stapled and stitched up."

Both the GBI and the Brooks County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. No charges have been filed. 

A GoFundMe has also been created to raise money for the family.

To date, $1,070 of the family's $6,000 goal has been raised. 

The Thomasville Humane Society is currently working to get the dogs involved in the attacks off the street, and managed to locate nine of the canines by Sunday.

Related Stories

Mom of 3 Sues After Being Scalped, Losing Both Arms in Dog Pack Attack
Bulldog Owner Jumps Onto Speeding Car to Try to Save Stolen Dog
Dozens of Dead Dogs Found Dumped in Kentucky Forest
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Speaks Out After Backlash Over Killing Her DogPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime