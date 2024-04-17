A Minnesota man faces a long road to recovery after a freak workplace accident trapped him in a paper shredder, resulting in the amputation of his lower legs, friends and family say.

Jeff McLean, 55, was severely injured earlier this month when he was loading paper into a shredder at Shred Right in Bloomington when he became caught in the machine, according to a GoFundMe account established by a family friend.

After he was freed by co-workers, McLean was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where "the medical team made the difficult decision to amputate both legs below the knees in a 3-hour long surgery," says a post on the fundraising page.

Ron Mason, the owner of Shred Right, told Minnesota Public Radio that he followed the ambulance to the hospital after incident.

“We run a very close company here, more of a family than a job where people just show up at,” Mason told the outlet. McLean's co-workers are visiting him, Mason said.

The shredding service has brought in counselors for employees, Mason said. The company is also cooperating with investigators from the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is looking into the incident, Mason said.

The workplace watchdog agency does not comment on open investigations.

McLean is scheduled to be released from the hospital on April 23 and will need financial help with his long rehabilitation, including physical therapy, medical expenses and making his family's home wheelchair-accessible, the GoFundMe account says.