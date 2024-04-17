Minnesota Man Loses Lower Legs in Freak Industrial Accident After Getting Trapped in Shredder

News
Freak Shredder Accident
Jeff McLean, 55, became trapped in a workplace shredder.GoFundMe
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:47 AM PDT, April 17, 2024

A Minnesota man is recuperating after his lower legs were amputated following a workplace accident.

A Minnesota man faces a long road to recovery after a freak workplace accident trapped him in a paper shredder, resulting in the amputation of his lower legs, friends and family say.

Jeff McLean, 55, was severely injured earlier this month when he was loading paper into a shredder at Shred Right in Bloomington when he became caught in the machine, according to a GoFundMe account established by a family friend.

After he was freed by co-workers, McLean was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where "the medical team made the difficult decision to amputate both legs below the knees in a 3-hour long surgery," says a post on the fundraising page.

Ron Mason, the owner of Shred Right, told Minnesota Public Radio that he followed the ambulance to the hospital after incident.

“We run a very close company here, more of a family than a job where people just show up at,” Mason told the outlet. McLean's co-workers are visiting him, Mason said.

The shredding service has brought in counselors for employees, Mason said. The company is also cooperating with investigators from the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is looking into the incident, Mason said.

The workplace watchdog agency does not comment on open investigations.

McLean is scheduled to be released from the hospital on April 23 and will need financial help with his long rehabilitation, including physical therapy, medical expenses and making his family's home wheelchair-accessible, the GoFundMe account says.

Related Stories

Man Killed by 2,000-Pound Piece of Metal in Freak Workplace Accident
Woman Killed in Freak Industrial Accident After Dropping Ear Buds
School Coach Who Died in Freak Accident Remembered as 'Kind,' 'Gentle'
Teen Survives After Being Impaled in the Throat by Javelin in Freak AccidentSports

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
1

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane

Crime
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
2

How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely

Investigative
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
3

Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank

Crime
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
4

Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators

Crime
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
5

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment