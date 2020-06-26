Missouri Deputy Saves Missing 2-Year-Old Stuck in Muddy Pond

The quick thinking of a Missouri deputy saved a 2-year-old girl’s life this week. Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday about a missing toddler who had been gone for 20 minutes.

When Cpl. Nicole Collins arrived at the family home, she noticed a pond nearby and asked if it had been checked, according to police. When she realized it hadn’t, Collins rushed over to it and found the 2-year-old submerged in water up to her neck and stuck in the mud, according to the sheriff’s office. Collins trudged through the water to get to her.

“Having kids myself, your natural instinct is to save them no matter what,” Collins told WMUR.

The little girl told Collins she had wanted to go for a swim.

“They get away real quick at that age,” Collins told the station. “Some of them don’t have that fear that saves older kids and adults, so as soon as I saw that pond and knew it hadn’t been checked, I knew that’s where I needed to start.”

Collins was able to pull the girl from the water and the toddler was unharmed, outside of telling officers about her "boo boos."

“Everyone at the sheriff’s office would like to commend Cpl. Collins on her quick action in regards to this life saving incident,” authorities said in a post on Facebook.

