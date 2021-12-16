A 17-year-old boy who escaped a detention center was accidentally struck and killed by a vehicle while being pursued by police.

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court confirmed that the teen escaped from the Missouri detention center on September 4.

"Everybody was on foot," St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said about the incident. "When they got on Broadway, the suspect, the female, the officers, everybody was on foot."

"The suspect and the female entered the highway. By the way, the female is not in custody, so we're still looking for her. She entered the highway with him, and he was struck by a vehicle."

"No shots were fired as a part of the incident," he added.

The teen who was killed was one of ten people to escape from the same juvenile detention facility in three separate incidents in recent months. So far, five of the juveniles have been recaptured.

Authorities have not released the name of the teen involved.

