Mitch McConnell Appears to Freeze Again During Press Conference in Kentucky

Politics
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:20 PM PDT, August 30, 2023

The 81-year-old Senate minority leader appeared to stand still while a reporter asked him if he was running for reelection in 2026.

Senator Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze while taking questions at a press conference in Kentucky.

Video shows the 81-year-old Senate minority leader standing silent after a reporter asked him if he was going to run for reelection in 2026.

An aide stepped in and asked the Republican senator if he had heard the question, but McConnell was still frozen.

“All right. I’m sorry, y’all, we’re going to need a minute,” the aide told people in the room.

When another aide stepped toward him and asked McConnell if he wanted to go outside, the senator said he was “okay.”

Last month, McConnell froze for 19 seconds before being escorted away. He returned shortly after telling reporters, “I’m okay.”

Neurologist Dr. Leah Croll spoke with Inside Edition.

“Certainly it’s clear that a neurological event of some kind happened. And for it to happen more than once is worrisome,” Dr. Croll says.

Related Stories

Inside Asatruism's Fight Against the Co-Opting of Their Religion by White Supremacists
The Irminfolk: A Nonprofit That Has White Supremacy Experts Concerned
Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Homicide Victim
Vivek Ramaswamy Questioning Al Sharpton at Town Hall Resurfaces 20 Years LaterNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction
1

Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction

Human Interest
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Faculty Member Fatally Shot on Campus Allegedly by Ph.D Student
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Faculty Member Fatally Shot on Campus Allegedly by Ph.D Student
2

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Faculty Member Fatally Shot on Campus Allegedly by Ph.D Student

News
Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Former Classmate Killed Near His Family Property
Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Former Classmate Killed Near His Family Property
3

Buster Murdaugh Denies Rumors of Gay Relationship With Former Classmate Killed Near His Family Property

Crime
Community in Connecticut Votes on Name for Fire Department’s Rescue Dog
Community in Connecticut Votes on Name for Fire Department’s Rescue Dog
4

Community in Connecticut Votes on Name for Fire Department’s Rescue Dog

Animals
Alabama Teen Gave Birth in Bedroom Then Disposed of Her Healthy Newborn in a Trash Compactor, Police Say
Alabama Teen Gave Birth in Bedroom Then Disposed of Her Healthy Newborn in a Trash Compactor, Police Say
5

Alabama Teen Gave Birth in Bedroom Then Disposed of Her Healthy Newborn in a Trash Compactor, Police Say

Crime
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
6

Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint

Crime