Senator Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze while taking questions at a press conference in Kentucky.

Video shows the 81-year-old Senate minority leader standing silent after a reporter asked him if he was going to run for reelection in 2026.

An aide stepped in and asked the Republican senator if he had heard the question, but McConnell was still frozen.

“All right. I’m sorry, y’all, we’re going to need a minute,” the aide told people in the room.

When another aide stepped toward him and asked McConnell if he wanted to go outside, the senator said he was “okay.”

Last month, McConnell froze for 19 seconds before being escorted away. He returned shortly after telling reporters, “I’m okay.”

Neurologist Dr. Leah Croll spoke with Inside Edition.

“Certainly it’s clear that a neurological event of some kind happened. And for it to happen more than once is worrisome,” Dr. Croll says.