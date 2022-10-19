Two days before fatally stabbing her boyfriend, allegedly in self-defense, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney told police she wanted to file a restraining order against him.



It happened as cops were responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the lobby of her Miami apartment building. A building employee told police he called 911 because Clenney’s “boyfriend [came] charging towards her and we [tried] to get in the middle of it.”

Just-released bodycam footage of the incident starts as police arrive in the lobby of a luxury high-rise residence. Clenney, 26, told police she was scared of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

“I broke up with him. My mom came out to help me break up with him, and I just couldn’t do it,” Clenney said.

After Clenney told police she wanted a restraining order against Obumseli, an officer asked if he ever threatened or was physically violent toward her.

“Yes. That's not really, like, my concern. It's just the stalk, stalk, stalk. He was stalking me,” Clenney said.

Police then escorted Clenney to her apartment to make sure she was safe.

The fatal stabbing occurred two days later. Clenney’s lawyers claim she acted in self-defense. They say that the newly-released video supports Clenney's claim that there was a history of abuse by Obumseli.

“It shows an emotional individual, a woman who clearly is seeking help from the police, because she's a victim of domestic violence,” attorney Sabrina Puglisi tells Inside Edition.

“This video is just the tip of the iceberg,” attorney Frank Prieto said.

Prosecutors have previously released video that they say shows Clenney "aggressively attacking" her boyfriend in the elevator of their apartment building two months before he was killed.

Prosecutors said “no comment” when asked about the new video.

Clenney is set to go on trial Dec. 19.

