For new mom Lauren Scruggs, the road to motherhood has been quite a journey.

In 2011, the TV personality and model made headlines when she accidentally walked into a spinning airplane propeller after taking to the sky to view Christmas lights over Dallas. She survived the devastating accident, but lost her left hand and eye.

But when she and her husband, former E! News host Jason Kennedy had trouble getting pregnant, her doctor discovered injuries from the accident that she wasn’t even aware of.

“There were several injuries to my jaw, spine. I called my parents and said, ‘Did you know about these?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, no,’” Scruggs said.

Fortunately, in vitro fertilization worked, and pregnancy was a joy. Once they got baby River home, there were more unique hurdles to overcome.

“How am I going to be a mom with one hand?” Scruggs said.

The new mom’s trusted circle includes Bethany Hamilton, who lost an arm to a shark attack as a teen and went on to become a new mom herself.

“She was like, ‘Lo, you will just figure it out. It will just come to you and you'll know.’ It really has been that way, truly, your body just figures it out and it just becomes so natural,” Scruggs said.

Now, Lauren and Jason are caught up in the highs and lows of life with a newborn at their California home.

“I’m just overwhelmed with gratefulness and so glad I’m here,” Scruggs said.

