Model Lauren Scruggs, Who Lost Hand And Eye in 2011 Propeller Accident, Is Now a Mom

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:13 AM PDT, May 19, 2022

In 2011, the model accidentally walked into a spinning airplane propeller after taking to the sky to view Christmas lights.

For new mom Lauren Scruggs, the road to motherhood has been quite a journey.

In 2011, the TV personality and model made headlines when she accidentally walked into a spinning airplane propeller after taking to the sky to view Christmas lights over Dallas. She survived the devastating accident, but lost her left hand and eye.

But when she and her husband, former E! News host Jason Kennedy had trouble getting pregnant, her doctor discovered injuries from the accident that she wasn’t even aware of.

“There were several injuries to my jaw, spine. I called my parents and said, ‘Did you know about these?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, no,’” Scruggs said.

Fortunately, in vitro fertilization worked, and pregnancy was a joy. Once they got baby River home, there were more unique hurdles to overcome.

“How am I going to be a mom with one hand?” Scruggs said.

The new mom’s trusted circle includes Bethany Hamilton, who lost an arm to a shark attack as a teen and went on to become a new mom herself.

“She was like, ‘Lo, you will just figure it out. It will just come to you and you'll know.’ It really has been that way, truly, your body just figures it out and it just becomes so natural,” Scruggs said.

Now, Lauren and Jason are caught up in the highs and lows of life with a newborn at their California home.

“I’m just overwhelmed with gratefulness and so glad I’m here,” Scruggs said.

Related Stories

What's Next for Model Who Lost Legs From COVID-19 Infection
After 6-Year-Old Boy Loses Foot in 'Freak' Lawn Mower Accident, Tips on Keeping Kids Safe While Cutting Grass
Woman Nearly Loses Her Leg From Rare Medical Condition After Taking Intense Spin Class
21-Year-Old Aspiring Model Loses Her Legs After COVID ComplicationsNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Store Manager Says 911 Operator Hung Up Because She Was Whispering as Buffalo Gunman Stalked Aisles
Store Manager Says 911 Operator Hung Up Because She Was Whispering as Buffalo Gunman Stalked Aisles
1

Store Manager Says 911 Operator Hung Up Because She Was Whispering as Buffalo Gunman Stalked Aisles

Crime
Police Searching for Person of Interest in Mysterious Shooting Deaths of New Hampshire Couple
Police Searching for Person of Interest in Mysterious Shooting Deaths of New Hampshire Couple
2

Police Searching for Person of Interest in Mysterious Shooting Deaths of New Hampshire Couple

Crime
Anita Hill, the Optimist: Overcoming the Undoing of Roe v. Wade Is Possible 'by Pulling Together,' Hill Says
Anita Hill, the Optimist: Overcoming the Undoing of Roe v. Wade Is Possible 'by Pulling Together,' Hill Says
3

Anita Hill, the Optimist: Overcoming the Undoing of Roe v. Wade Is Possible 'by Pulling Together,' Hill Says

Politics
TV Reporter Becomes Center of Online Conspiracy Theory Because of a Typo
TV Reporter Becomes Center of Online Conspiracy Theory Because of a Typo
4

TV Reporter Becomes Center of Online Conspiracy Theory Because of a Typo

Offbeat
Georgia SWAT Officer Gets Flagged Down on Road and Saves Baby Who Stopped Breathing
Georgia SWAT Officer Gets Flagged Down on Road and Saves Baby Who Stopped Breathing
5

Georgia SWAT Officer Gets Flagged Down on Road and Saves Baby Who Stopped Breathing

Heroes