An 11-year-old in South Dakota is in critical condition after accidentally being shot by a 10-year-old, according to published reports.

Sioux Falls Police responded to the home where the incident happened for an alleged weapons violation. When they arrived they found the 11-year-old with gunshot wounds in the left arm and stomach, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Kelo Land.

The affidavit alleges that the 10-year-old told police the gun was his mother’s, Miranda Lynn Kriechseidschlaw, 31, who is in jail after being arrested on unrelated charges. The child allegedly told police that he had taken the gun so her friends wouldn’t take it while she was serving time on unrelated charges, the affidavit alleges.

While the 10-year-old was allegedly handling the gun in an attempt to empty it he accidentally pulled the trigger, according to the affidavit.

When police contacted Kriechseidschlaw, she claimed the gun did not belong to her and did not know why her son attempted to hide it, the affidavit alleges.

Kriechseidschlaw is currently in Minnehaha County Jail on charges relating to possessing a controlled drug or substance, according to jail records.

She now is being charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor and possession of a firearm by a convicted drug offender in connection to the shooting incident, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Due to the incident involving juveniles, police say they could not provide additional information about the investigation.

Kriechseidschlaw has not entered a plea, the Minnehaha County Clerk of Court told Inside Edition Digital.

Kriechseidschlaw's attorney has not responded to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

