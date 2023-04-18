A suspect is facing a criminal charge for his alleged role in the cold case murder of a Texas teenager.

Larry Allen West was arrested for the murder of Carol Joyce Deleon last Thursday.

He was taken into custody by members of the Texas Rangers but released the following day after posting $125,000 bond.

West has yest to enter a plea in the case.

Deleon had just graduated from Thomas Edison High School in San Antonio when police discovered her body on June 4, 1981 in Comal County, Texas.

An autopsy later determined that Deleon died from gunshot wounds, and her body was then dumped on the side of an interstate highway, according to a release from the Texas Rangers.

She was just 18 years old at the time.

In the days and weeks that followed, police did all they could to try and identify the victim, but no family came forward to claim the body or report their teenage daughter missing.

Texas Rangers said in their release that attempts to get a name from fingerprints also failed to produce any results.

That all changed in 2009, when DNA testing finally allowed members of the Texas Rangers cold case unit to get a name for the victim, who had been buried as Jane Doe after no family came forward.

This allowed authorities to get more information, and they discovered that DeLeon had attended a night club in San Antonio the night before her body was discovered by police.

