Mom Is 'Only Person of Interest' in Baby's Disappearance as Search Continues in Washington DC, Police Say
Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of 2-month-old Kyon Jones, a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes, who was reported missing on Friday. Police are asking the public for help.
It has been a week since a newborn from the Washington D.C. area went missing and the baby’s mother is reportedly a “person of interest,” police say. As the Metropolitan police in Washington search for the tiny baby they are asking the public for help.
Two-month-old Kyon Jones, a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen at 1500 Block of Benning Road in Northeast Washington on Wednesday. He wasn’t reported missing until Friday. The clothing he was wearing before he disappeared is unknown, according to a police statement.
Police sources in D.C. told WUSA that foul play is suspected and the infant's mother was believed to be involved in Kyon's disappearance, WTVR CBS6 News reported
On Monday deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s office and officers from the Metropolitan Police Department started to search a landfill in Charles City County, WTVR reported.
Investigators believe the little boy's body may have been dumped and are going through dumpsters and several landfills that accept DC Metro trash. They are also searching in trash trucks and piles in Northern Virginia, a source close to the investigation told WTVR.
“They are early in the investigation,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told the news station.
The child’s mother was being questioned by investigators on Monday and considered to be “the only person of interest,” according to Bowser, WRIC-TV reported.
Charles City County Sheriff’s wrote in a statement that the “child has not been located,” WTVR reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the anonymous tip line by calling 202.727.9099 or texting 50411.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the CityCrime
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists SayCrime
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on CameraAnimals
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the LotteryOffbeat
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding AccidentNews