It has been a week since a newborn from the Washington D.C. area went missing and the baby’s mother is reportedly a “person of interest,” police say. As the Metropolitan police in Washington search for the tiny baby they are asking the public for help.

Two-month-old Kyon Jones, a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen at 1500 Block of Benning Road in Northeast Washington on Wednesday. He wasn’t reported missing until Friday. The clothing he was wearing before he disappeared is unknown, according to a police statement.

Police sources in D.C. told WUSA that foul play is suspected and the infant's mother was believed to be involved in Kyon's disappearance, WTVR CBS6 News reported

On Monday deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s office and officers from the Metropolitan Police Department started to search a landfill in Charles City County, WTVR reported.

Investigators believe the little boy's body may have been dumped and are going through dumpsters and several landfills that accept DC Metro trash. They are also searching in trash trucks and piles in Northern Virginia, a source close to the investigation told WTVR.

“They are early in the investigation,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told the news station.

The child’s mother was being questioned by investigators on Monday and considered to be “the only person of interest,” according to Bowser, WRIC-TV reported.

Charles City County Sheriff’s wrote in a statement that the “child has not been located,” WTVR reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the anonymous tip line by calling 202.727.9099 or texting 50411.

