Missing Baby Lyrik Brown Found Dead in Submerged Car, Father Charged With Murder

The search for abducted infant Lyrik Brown has ended with police pulling her body, still strapped in a car seat, from a submerged car. Her father, 30-year-old Jeremy Brown, has been charged with capital murder.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for the three-month-old after her mother told police Brown had sped away with the infant after the adults argued and Brown attacked her, authorities said.

Karina Ortiz, 18, called Gainesville police in Texas to report she managed to get out of the car as Brown was hitting her. He followed her, she said, then got back into the vehicle and left. She sustained minor injuries during the altercation, authorities said.

Later that day, Brown was found standing in the Red River on the border of Texas and Oklahoma, police said. Lyrik's tiny body was pulled from the overturned car in murky waters.

On Wednesday, Brown was charged with capital murder. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

RELATED STORIES

Remains Found in Search for Evelyn Boswell Were in Same Clothes Missing Baby Was Described to be Wearing

Remains Believed to Be Missing Baby Evelyn Boswell Found on Family Property: Authorities

Have You Seen Lyrik Brown? Amber Alert Issued for Missing 3-Month-Old Texas Girl Believed to be in Danger