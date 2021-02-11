Mom of 2 Who Worked as Medical Assistant Identified as Victim of Minnesota Health Clinic Shooting

A medical assistant and mother of two who was taking college classes to further her career has been identified as the victim fatally shot at the Minnesota medical clinic shooting that injured four others on Tuesday.

Lindsay Overbay, 37, worked at Allina Health Urgent Care and was fighting for her life after she was shot multiple times after a gunman opened fire at the Buffalo clinic. Lindsay died after undergoing surgery late Tuesday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

She was "one of the strongest, smartest, wittiest" people, her husband told the Star Tribune. "If you walked into the clinic and you heard her laughing, you knew exactly who it was," he said.

"She was the bright light in so many people's lives, she could light up a room with her contagious laugh," her friend Naiya Stubbe wrote on a GoFundMe page, which has raised nearly $200,000.

Lindsay earned her degree in journalism and went on to write for a poker website in Las Vegas. There, she met her husband Donnie Overbay, an electrician, and the pair moved to Minnesota, later buying a house in Maple Lake, according to the Tribune. Lindsay went back to school to become a medical assistant and landed a job at Allina in October 2018.

She and her husband had a son, now 8, and a daughter, now 5. Lindsay had aspirations of writing again, with the hopes of creating children's books dedicated to their children, her husband told the outlet.

Gregory P. Ulrich, the alleged shooter, walked into the clinic just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and opened fire. The 67-year-old was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault but on Thursday more charges were added.

Ulrich faces seven counts total, including one count of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of possession of an explosive device and one count of possession of a pistol without a permit, according to the complaint.

RELATED STORIES

Yale Grad Student and Former National Army Guard Kevin Jiang Killed in What Cops Say Was 'Targeted' Shooting

YouTuber Timothy Wilks Killed While Shooting Prank Robbery Video in Nashville

Columbus Police Officer Charged With Murder in the Shooting Death of Andre Hill